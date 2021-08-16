News ‘We urgently need to speak to him’: Husband of woman found murdered in Leeds travels to Scotland by train By Katy Scott 16/08/2021, 3:22 pm Updated: 16/08/2021, 4:32 pm Police are trying to track down Mark Barrott. Police say the husband of a woman found murdered in Leeds has travelled to Scotland – and are appealing for the public’s help in tracking him down. Eileen Barrott, 50, was found dead in her home in the Whinmoor area of the city on Sunday evening. Officers are now trying to trace husband Mark Barrott, 54, as part of their investigation. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe