‘We do not want our children to miss out’: Fire damages outdoor learning area used by Turriff playgroup

An outdoor learning area, used by a Turriff playgroup, was damaged on Monday night after a fire broke out.

The fire service was called out to deal with logs that were set on fire at about 6.20pm on Station Road in the town.

One appliance attended, with firefighters using canvas buckets to extinguish the flames.

They then left the scene at about 6.40pm.

The Turriff Pre School playgroup utilise the area for teaching children and called the fire “mindless vandalism.”

Logs were damaged by the fire, with the ground charred due to smoke damage.

In an online statement, they called on anyone with any information about the incident to contact themselves, the police, or the fire brigade.

It read: “We received a call from a concerned friend this morning to say there was a fire that started in our outdoor area and that she had called the fire brigade.

“We were able to go down to check the area and meet the firefighters, who informed us that they had already been down last night to attend another fire.

“As you can imagine this is very disappointing for the playgroup as it is a great area for the children as well as providing unique outdoor learning opportunities.

“We ask that if you hear anything about who is responsible that you contact either, ourselves, the police or the fire brigade.

“This area is covered by CCTV, which we will look into.

“We do not want our children to miss out due to mindless vandalism.”

Police did not have any information about this incident.