Videos of 2020: We look back at the funniest videos that kept us laughing this year

This year has been a trying time for many, filled with its highs and lows.

From leaving busy offices and home working, to being restricted in our movements and having our Christmas plans cancelled – it has not been the most pleasant.

But, throughout the challenging year, some gems have emerged.

Some daft and some well-crafted videos have brought hope in these uncertain times.

We take a look at some of the funniest and feel-good videos from across the internet.

Here are some of our favourite picks that brought us some laughter and joy.

Mother boogies in Christmas tree costume for charity

Kate Deeming, 47, has been filmed dancing through the streets of Glasgow as a Christmas tree.

The dancing queen of Pollokshields @SunriseDances – spreading joy, and fundraising for @pollokshieldsps along the way. https://t.co/xdZPqyowOv — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 18, 2020

Building the perfect squirrel-proof bird feeder

YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober used his mechanical engineering skills to construct an obstacle course to deter squirrels from gorging from his bird feeder.

Never too old to boogie

Nellia, 64, and Dietmar, 70 from Germany show the world you’re never too old to boogie.

Never too old to Jive! These two are Boogie Woogie brilliant! Watch it all! Great boogie woogie dancing by Nellia, 64, & Dietmar, 70 from Germany. The crowd absolutely loved this energetic and brilliant performance! Check them out: https://youtube.com/user/SwingNellia/For more great videos go to: https://themusicman.uk/ Posted by The Music Man on Friday, November 20, 2020

A true fairytale proposal

Lee Loechler proposed to his girlfriend Sthuthi David by having then animated into Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

Four-year-old Tyrone farmer Darragh O’Neill goes viral

Adorable four-year-old Irish Darragh O’Neill boy tells his mammy of his busy day working.

Scotland qualify for major tournament

For 22 years Scotland failed to qualify for a major tournament in men’s football.

Well, that ended in November, and what better way to celebrate than to dub over David Marshall’s heroic save with Celine Dion’s power ballad My Heart Will Go On.

I put David Marshall's save to Titanic music and quite frankly I will never get tired of watching it😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XiuS7UUs4B — Lewis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇪◢ ◤ (@LewisA67) November 13, 2020

Toddler interrupts interview to ask if he can have biscuits

Sky News reporter Deborah Haynes was on air at home when her son interrupted her to ask for biscuits.

Fart noise causes hysterics for class during zoom lesson

A teacher played a fart noise over zoom to her class which brought some pupils to tears with laughter.

A huge fart during a kids class Zoom and the whole class, and teacher, finding it hilarious is the joy we all needed. pic.twitter.com/mQVkKi5w8C — Henry Fraser (@henryfraser0) December 20, 2020

Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity busts challenge

Who could forget this year’s GBBO when contestants were tasked with recreating a celebrity showstopper challenge.

Malta football powercut

A national power cut happened in Malta in the middle of a crucial moment of a match between St Andrews and Marsa delivering “the biggest cliffhanger in football history”.

A national powercut happened in Malta last night. Talk about the biggest cliffhanger in football history… pic.twitter.com/jfInJ10i67 — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) November 29, 2020

Matt Hancock sits like Woody in Toy Story

A Twitter user shared this clip of the UK Secretary of State sitting down.

Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020

US Election 2020

Twitter user Michael Kosta parodied CNN analyst’s coverage during one of the tensest moments in the United States.