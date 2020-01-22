Video: Abuse probe’s plea for evidence from former pupils of north-east school

Former pupils at a north-east boarding school have been urged to share their experiences with the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Lady Smith, chairwoman of the investigation, is asking for people who attended Gordonstoun School, near Elgin, to come forward.

The call for evidence comes ahead of the next phase of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, which focuses on boarding schools and will begin in July.

Fettes College and Merchiston Castle School, both in Edinburgh, Keil School in Dumbarton, Loretto School in Musselburgh, Crieff’s Morrison’s Academy and Queen Victoria School in Dunblane are also under the inquiry’s spotlight.

Lady Smith has made a direct appeal to anyone with information to contact inquiry officials.

She said: “If you have any such information, even if you have already made a report to the police, or been involved in another investigation, that doesn’t matter, you can still speak to us.

“I know it can be difficult and very emotional to talk about such experiences. However, we have a highly experienced witness support team and they will help and support you throughout the process.

“We’ll do all we can to help you feel safe and secure when you speak to us.”

A police investigation was launched in 2015 when a number of former pupils of Aberlour House, the prep school for Gordonstoun, claimed they were targeted by teachers in the 1980s and 1990s.

The school took over the running of Aberlour House in 2004.

School chiefs contacted more than 3,000 former pupils to ask them to report any abuse they may have suffered there.

A spokeswoman for the school said it would be happy to help the inquiry.

She said: “We are fully committed to helping the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry in any way we can as part of this important Scotland-wide project to understand how children were looked after in the past and to learn lessons for the future.”

She added: “For everyone at Gordonstoun today, making sure our students are happy, healthy and safe is at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all our students.”