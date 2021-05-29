Show Links
‘Very high’ wildfire warning issued for Scotland by fire chiefs

By Denny Andonova
29/05/2021, 11:18 am
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaFirefighters deal with wildfires near Dava in April 2019.

All parts of Scotland face a “very high” wildfire risk this weekend.

The fire service has released a warning urging people who live in rural places to exercise caution to help lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

The caution, issued in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF), will last until Tuesday, June 1.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has warned that any wildfires which break out have the potential to burn “for days” – devastating “vast areas” of land and wildlife.

If they spread further, they can also threaten nearby communities.

SFRS wildfire lead and area commander Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.”

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”