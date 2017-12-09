Vatican audience for Annie as Eurythmics star to perform in Christmas music extravaganza

Aberdeen singer Annie Lennox has been chosen to headline an all-star celebration of Christmas at the Vatican.

The Eurythmics musician will perform at the 25th annual Concerto di Natale next Saturday.

A host of international stars, including Patti Smith and Joaquin Cortes, are also taking part in the musical extravaganza.

Funds raised will support two charities – the Fondazione Pontificia Scholas Occurrentes, which works to counteract social network bullying, and the Fondazione Don Bosco Nel Mondo, which aims to free children enslaved in the Congo’s coltan mines.

During her career, Annie has received numerous international accolades, including eight BRIT Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards, three MTV Awards, four Grammys and an Oscar.

The Granite City-born star, who recently became the first female Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University, rose to fame with Eurythmics, selling more than 80 million albums.

The Scottish singer’s humanitarian efforts include work for UNAIDS, Oxfam, Amnesty International, mothers2mothers and the British Red Cross.

The Concerto di Natale will take place at the Paul XI auditorium in the heart of the Vatican. As well as Smith and Cortes, Lennox will share the stage with international artists Noa (Israel), Imany (France), Lola Ponce (Argentina), Hevia (Spain), Al Bano (Italy), Alex Britti (Italy), Suor Cristina (Italy), Gigi D’Alessio (Italy), Fabio Armiliato (Italy), Gio Di Tonno (Italy), Andrea Griminelli (Italy), Syria (Italy), Cheryl Porter and Hallelujah Gospel Singers (USA), Art Voice Academy (Italy) and il Piccolo Coro di Piazza Vittorio (Italy).

Last month it was revealed that The Eurythmics are in line to be inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans were given the chance to vote for their favourite artist out of a list of nominees, including Bon Jovi and Dire Straits.

The Class of 2018 inductees will be announced next Wednesday.