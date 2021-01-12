Usdaw urges government to vaccinate essential retail and delivery workers

A retail trade union is urging the UK Government to prioritise essential retail and delivery workers for the vaccine.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis has written an open letter to address the “extremely worrying” development of surging Covid cases in the country.

He said the news of soaring cases is of concern “particularly for Usdaw members working in frontline retail and delivery roles”.

Mr Lillis added: “We have been in constant discussions with employers and have made it clear that we expect them to complete new risk assessments in light of the current situation.

“Too many customers think that it is business as usual in the retail stores that are still open. This is not acceptable and retailers need to address it.

“Employers should be looking at their social distancing and safety measures and putting staff safety first.

“We have made it clear to employers that they should reintroduce maximum customer numbers and other vital safety measures.

“We are also pushing our message to the public that they need to follow the rules that are in place to protect shopworkers and delivery drivers, and to treat them with respect.”

He continued: “I have written to the governments in all UK nations, calling for essential retail and delivery workers to be given priority for receiving Covid vaccinations.

“This is something the union intends to pursue further and we will keep you updated on the government’s response.

“I know that many members will be facing other concerns due to the lockdown – whether it is worries about job security and being furloughed, or difficulties with childcare.”

Direct feedback and concerns from members can be shared by writing to researchenquiries@usdaw.org.uk