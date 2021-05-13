‘When you’re so poor at your job I will personally attack you’: Douglas Ross in furious row with SNP MP

Douglas Ross has used a Commons hearing to launch a scathing attack on senior SNP MP Pete Wishart.

The Scottish Tory leader took aim at Mr Wishart, the Scottish Affairs Committee chairman, on Thursday afternoon, branding the MP “inept”.

Mr Ross, who has clashed several times with Mr Wishart in the past, said: “I have to say at the outset, how disappointed people must have been to watch the quite frankly inept and poor chairing of this committee so far by Mr Wishart.

“I think people will understand why members of his own party and across parliament have tried to remove him.

‘When you’re so poor at your job I will personally attack you’ — oof, horrible exchange between Douglas Ross and Pete Wishart at Scottish Affairs Committee pic.twitter.com/Mm73E2jHKN — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) May 13, 2021

Mr Wishart responded: “Douglas, there’s no need at all to make attacks on the chair of this committee.

“I’ve been elected by the house to chair this committee. Could you, please, just get on with addressing your questions?

“I’m just trying to do my job without personal attacks like that.”

Mr Ross refused to back down, adding: “When you’re so poor at your job, I will personally attack you because you have talked over witnesses repeatedly.”

The SNP MP branded the comments “pathetic” before shooting back: “Will you get on with your poor and inept questions, then, so we can get on with this session?”