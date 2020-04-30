Video: World-famous Zippo’s circus master wishes Captain Tom happy birthday with budgie trick

Captain Tom Moore wowed the nation earlier this month after his extraordinary effort of walking 100 miles around his garden helped to raise £29 million for the NHS.

And now to celebrate his 100th birthday today he has been sent a very special congratulations from a renowned national figure.

Norman Barrett, 84, is Britain’s longest serving ringmaster and has appeared for Zippos Circus around the north-east.

With his famous budgies, he pays tribute to Captain Tom by performing a special trick for him.

Captain Tom, a war veteran, captured the hearts of millions around the globe through his actions and fundraising efforts.

His birthday will also be marked with an RAF flypast and he has received well wishes from celebrities including Elton John.

Volunteers have also been brought in to open and display thousands of birthday cards sent to him – about 20 volunteers are opening the cards ahead of his birthday.

Captain Tom has also become the first ever centenarian to top the charts, after his duet with Michael Ball went straight to number one.

