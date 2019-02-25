Video: Plane filmed swinging dramatically left to right battling crosswinds on approach

This dramatic footage shows a British Airways plane attempting to land in Gibraltar.

The plane, an Airbus A320, is seen dramatically swinging from left to right, during strong crosswinds.

According to Airlive.net, who shared the video, the aircraft was performing a go around at the airport at Gibraltar shortly before 11am.

It was then forced to diver to Malaga, landing at 11.40 with passengers taken by bus to their destination.