UK’s coronavirus death toll reaches 281

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has reached 281, the Government said.

As of 9am on Sunday, 78,340 people had been tested for coronavirus in the UK, with 5,683 patients confirmed positive, the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England said.

Speaking at the daily press conference at Downing Street, Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank everybody in the country today for the whole effort we are collectively making.

“You name it, absolutely everybody who is keeping this country going today.

“I want to thank everyone who didn’t visit their mum for Mother’s Day, but Skyped them or rang them instead.

“Thank you for your sacrifice, I know how tough it must be.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: