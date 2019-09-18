Three teenagers charged with murder over death of PC Andrew Harper

Three teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

The 28-year-old newlywed died in August when he was dragged under a van while responding to a burglary in Berkshire.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Henry Long, 18, from Reading, and two 17-year-old boys who have not been named because of their age had been charged with murder.

They, along with a fourth man, Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, are also accused of conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal said: “As the investigation into Pc Andrew Harper’s death continues, the CPS has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old boys with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike on August 15 2019.

“Thomas King, 21, has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.”

They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Another man, 20-year-old Jed Foster, has already appeared in court having been charged with murder.

He is next due to appear in custody at Reading Crown Court on November 20.