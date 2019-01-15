Theresa May loses MPs’ vote on Brexit deal

MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202, majority 230.

Following the vote, Theresa May said: “The House has spoken and the Government will listen.”

Theresa May has told MPs the Government will make time for a confidence vote in the Government, if one is tabled by Labour, on Wednesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the House of Commons that Mrs May’s “catastrophic” defeat represented an “absolutely decisive” verdict on her Brexit negotiations and said he has tabled a vote of confidence.

Responding to the defeat, Mrs May said: "It is clear that the House does not support this deal but tonight's vote tells us what it does support.

“Nothing about how or even if it intends to honour the decision in a referendum Parliament decided to hold.”

The PM said EU citizens in the UK and British expats living on the continent “deserve clarity on these questions as soon as possible”.

The leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland has called for a fresh referendum following the defeat of Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal deal.

South Belfast MLA Clare Bailey said: “Westminster and Theresa May’s Government are in chaos, a People’s Vote is a must.

“The option to remain must be on the table as part of a People’s Vote.

“The conditions under which the UK will leave the European Union have been set out and the final say must sit with the people.”

The European Parliament’s Brexit Co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt tweeted: “The UK Parliament has said what it doesn’t want. Now is the time to find out what UK parliamentarians want. In the meantime, the rights of citizens must be safeguarded.

Mr Corbyn said the confidence vote would allow the Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this Government”.