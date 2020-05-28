The future face of transport: Why it quite literally comes down to how far we all want to go

It had long been a dream of many town planners and environmental campaigners, but turning the aspiration into a reality was far from a straightforward process in the UK that existed before the pandemic.
Developed in cities such as Melbourne, the idea was to create “20-minute neighbourhoods”, whereby residents could live locally and walk or cycle to almost all the essential services that they needed to access each day, including schools and shops.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe