The Biggest EuroMillions Jackpot in European History: A Story for the Ages

UK’s biggest jackpot in history could be won tonight.

The EuroMillions prize has reach an unbelievable £167M, that means, if somebody’s numbers are chosen they’ll be the largest jackpot winner from the EuroMillions on record.

Compared to other lotteries the chances of winning the EuroMillions are fairly good. To be more specific, the odds of winning are 1 in 13 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 139,838,160.

Until now, the “biggest winner” record has been held by Colin and Christine Weir.

The lucky couple won their £167M about 6 years ago. Since claiming their title, the two have committed themselves to philanthropy.

They’ve donated to multiple charities and political organizations such as to the Scottish National Party.

They also bought a prosthetic leg for a young boy and created a charitable trust to fund sports, health, cultural, recreational and animal welfare projects.

The story of their overnight slingshot to wealth is one overflowing with kindness.

In addition to the Weir’s, there have been 68 other EuroMillions jackpot winners in the UK.

That’s not to forget the 374 other jackpot winners around Europe from France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland and Luxemburg.

Despite how many title holders there have been, the total number of winners is even more impressive:

It currently stands at 2,285,256,395.

Each of these victors had their life changed by a single lottery drawing.

