Supreme Court justices rules Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament unlawful

The Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

The eleven justices, who last week heard the historic appeals against Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks, gave their ruling today.

The decision was announced by the court’s president Lady Hale.

Lady Hale said the prorogation was “void and of no effect”, adding: “Parliament has not been prorogued.”

Lady Hale continued that the speakers of the Houses of Commons and Lords “can take immediate steps to enable each house to meet as soon as possible”.

Lady Hale added: “This means that when the Royal Commissioners walked into the House of Lords it was as if they walked in with a blank sheet of paper.

“The prorogation was also void and of no effect. Parliament has not been prorogued.

“This is the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said the House must “convene without delay” and that he would be consulting party leaders “as a matter of urgency”.

In a statement, Speaker John Bercow said: “I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

“The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech.

“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account.

“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Protesters outside the Supreme Court erupted into cheers following the ruling.

Chants of “reopen Parliament” and “Johnson out” quickly began as the news spread through crowds, who were watching livestreams on mobile phones outside.

Susan Rogers, 70, told PA: “I am really pleased, I assumed that they would come to this verdict.

“It really shocked me the liberties that were taken, with the lies and with the prorogation of Parliament.

“I think Parliament should reopen and start dealing with the problems in the country. Look at the homeless, look at the NHS.”

In a statement after the ruling, James Libson, executive partner at Mishcon de Reya, who represented Gina Miller, said: “We are glad that the court recognised the threat to the rule of law caused by a prorogation based on misleading advice given to the Queen.

“This second success for our client Gina Miller in the Supreme Court is a testament to her resolve to take whatever steps are required to ensure executive overreach does not become a feature of our democracy.

“This case shows that our courts can be relied on to hold the executive to account when necessary and is evidence of the robustness of our system of separations of powers.”