Supermarket recalls pepperoni over E. coli contamination fears

A leading supermarket has issued a recall of one of its pepperoni products over fears it may contain E. coli.

Symptoms caused by eating food contaminated by the bacteria include diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

E. Coli can cause the serious haemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure and be fatal.

The affected product is Co-op’s sliced pepperoni, pack size 70g and with use by dates of May 19 2020.

A notice issued by the supermarket, and to be displayed in stores across the country said the product “is being recalled as E. Coli 0157 has been found”.

The notice adds: “Consumers are advised not to consume the affected product.

“Return the product to the nearest Co-op store for a refund.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Any concerned customers can contact the supermarket direct, on 08000 0686 787.