Storm Erik: Weather warnings in place as strong winds and heavy rain set to hit UK

Weather warnings are in place for most of the UK as Storm Erik is set to hit the UK.

A Met Office issued rain warning is in place for most of the Highlands and parts of Aberdeenshire tomorrow.

And a warning for Storm Erik’s strong winds is also set to come into force in Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland.

Moving into Saturday, the rain warning remains in place, however, the wind warning has expanded to cover the central belt, southern Scotland and northern England.

As the storm is set to hit Ireland first, it was named by the Irish Meteorological service, Met Éireann, pulling from a set of names agreed with the Met Office.

#StormErik has been named by @MetEireann for the area of low pressure arriving on Friday. Impacts will be greatest across Ireland though warnings are in force across parts of the UK – Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/ca1VqXoQ6G — Met Office (@metoffice) February 7, 2019

So far this season – which runs from September – five storms have been named, including Storm Erik.

In September we had Ali and Bronagh, in October we had Callum and in December it was Deirdre.

The names alternate between male and female for every storm.

Why are storms named