SNP call for police investigation into Tory donors being offered peerages in the House of Lords

The SNP is calling on the Metropolitan Police to launch an investigation into what they are calling the “Tory cash for honours scandal”.

An investigation by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy found all 16 of the main Conservative treasurers – apart from the most recent – were offered peerages in the House of Lords after donating millions of pounds to the party.

It found wealthy benefactors were “guaranteed” a peerage if they take on the temporary role of party treasurer and increase their own personal donations to over £3 million.

Since 2020, 22 of the party’s main financial donors have been offered peerages after donating a combined total of £54m.

An unnamed ex-party chairman said: “The truth is the entire political establishment knows this happens and they do nothing about it – the most telling line is, once you pay your £3m, you get your peerage.”

Tory corruption ‘growing worse by the day’

Pete Wishart MP, deputy leader of the SNP at Westminster, is now calling for a police investigation into the matter to find out whether or not any crime has been committed.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP said: “The Tory corruption scandal is growing worse by the day.

“It’s now beyond all doubt that the honours system has been abused by the Tories.

“The Metropolitan Police should launch a fresh cash for honours investigation to determine whether a criminal offence has been committed.

“It is utterly appalling that so many millionaire Tory party donors have been handed life peerages by Boris Johnson and his predecessors.

“But this isn’t just a scandal for the Tories – the Labour Party and Liberal Democrats have also been dishing out peerages to donors as though they were sweeties.

“It is corruption plain and simple – and it absolutely stinks.”

Calls for House of Lords to be abolished

Mr Wishart adds this scandal is more reasons why the House of Lords should be abolished completely and for there to be a second independence referendum.

He added: “The undemocratic House of Lords is packed with hundreds of Tory, Labour and Liberal Democrat donors and cronies, who are making laws without being elected and claiming allowances at our expense.

“It should have been abolished centuries ago but, whenever they’ve had the opportunity, the Tories and Labour Party have instead chosen to continue benefitting from the broken system – milking taxpayers for every penny they can get.

“This is just the latest scandal for Boris Johnson who seems to believe he is immune to abiding by the rules everyone else does.

“Whether it’s cash for peerages, changing the standards system to suit him best, or soliciting dodgy donations for the refurbishment of flats and holidays, he is reigning over a system that he’s using to benefit him and his party.

“People in Scotland are looking in horror at what’s going on at Westminster.

“The sooner Scotland can become an independent country, and shake off this broken system, the better.”

Environment secretary defends findings

After the investigation into party donors receiving peerages was published, Environment Secretary George Eustice defended the findings, saying treasurers and donors provided “valuable” expertise to the House of Lords.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Eustice said: “They are philanthropists who give huge amounts to charity, who have been very successful in business and, therefore, on those grounds ought to be considered for the lords.

“In addition, the fact that they have been engaged with political parties – whether that’s Labour of the Conservative Party – people like that they have an interest in politics, they are philanthropists, they have made a great contribution to public life and, in many cases, they have got an expertise in business that is valuable to the House of Lords.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also says he wants to see changes in the House of Lords, but stopped short of calling for its abolition – a pledge he had made in his leadership campaign.