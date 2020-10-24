Sainsbury’s issue urgent recall for cooked mussels after salmonella detected in batch

Packs of frozen cooked mussels are being recalled by Sainsbury’s today after salmonella was found in some products.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The supermarket is recalling the by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels with best before dates of 08/09/20201 and batch code 2653152.

If you’ve bought the affected product, you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to Sainsbury’s for a full refund.

In the alert, issued by the Foods Standard Agency, the supermarket giant said: “It has been brought to our attention that there may be a small quantity of by Sainsbury’s cooked mussel 300g (frozen) that may be contaminated with salmonella.

“We are asking customers not to consume this product and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store when it is safe to do so, where they will receive a full refund.”