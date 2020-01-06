Safety concerns prompt recall of Frozen jumper sold by Matalan

A Frozen-themed jumper sold by fashion retailer Matalan has been recalled.

The product, a light-up jumper featuring Elsa, has elements which are not suitable for children under three years old.

Any customers that purchased the 2-3 version of the jumper should return it as soon as possible.

The issue does not impact the jumper sold for children over the age of three.

The recall notice, issued via Trading Standards said: “It has come to our attention that the Elsa Light Up Jumper is not suitable for children under three years old due to small parts included in the jumper.

“As a precaution we are immediately recalling the age 2-3 version of this jumper which is intended for use by a child under three.

“The Elsa Light Up Jumper meets the required safety standards for children aged three and above.

“If you’ve bought a size 2-3, or if you have bought the Elsa Light Up Jumper for a child aged under three, please do not use the product and return it at your earliest convenience to your nearest Matalan store where our staff will be happy to give you a full refund.

“You will not need to produce a receipt to claim a refund.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused however customer safety is our highest priority and we pride ourselves on delivering great quality at great prices.

“Please note this recall does not affect any other Matalan product and does not affect Frozen Light Up Jumpers intended to be worn by children aged three plus.”