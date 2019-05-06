Royal baby: Meghan Markle goes into labour

The Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry and Meghan’s baby will be seventh in line to the throne and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild, and a fourth grandchild for the Prince of Wales.

The baby’s sex will be a surprise for the couple, who have chosen not to find out what they were having.

Ahead of the birth, the duke and duchess made a personal decision to keep the arrangements private, amid speculation they had opted for a home birth at their new home Frogmore Cottage, close to the Queen’s Windsor Castle home.

They have said they will only share the news of the baby’s arrival once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a family.

Meghan was last seen on an official engagement on March 19 when she signed a book of condolences in London with Harry for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

The American former actress and the duke moved into their renovated home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate at the beginning of April, as they prepared for their baby’s arrival.

Meghan went into labour this morning, a palace spokesman said.

Meghan is believed to have been overdue, and there had been speculation the duchess was looking likely to be induced.

Harry has an official visit to The Hague scheduled for Thursday when he is due to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2020.

The duke would have to leave behind new mother Meghan and a newborn who is likely to be only two or three days old.

The duchess’ mother Doria Ragland was reported to have been staying with the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage to help.

Harry’s trip to Amsterdam and overnight stay away on Wednesday was cancelled on Friday, with Buckingham Palace saying it was due to logistical concerns surrounding press coverage of royal events, rather than baby Sussex.