RAF airbase in lockdown after ‘car tries to ram gates’

Police are responding to reports of a “significant incident” at RAF Mildenhall.

The base is reportedly on lockdown amid reports of a car trying to ram the gates.

RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk is primarily used to support United States Air Force operations and is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

A brief statement on the base’s Facebook page said: “RAF Mildenhall locked down at 1pm today following reports of a disturbance on base.

“The base was locked down and emergency personnel are responding to the situation.

“Additional details will be provided as they become available.”

A MOD spokesperson said: “We are aware of incident at the entry point of RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk police have primacy; all questions should be referred to them.”

Suffolk Police said: “Police are responding to reports of a significant incident at RAF Mildenhall, further details shortly, follow us for any updates.”

