RAF airbase in lockdown after ‘car tries to ram gates’

Police are responding to reports of a “significant incident” at RAF Mildenhall.
The base is reportedly on lockdown amid reports of a car trying to ram the gates.
RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk is primarily used to support United States Air Force operations and is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing.
A brief statement on the base’s Facebook page said: “RAF Mildenhall locked down at 1pm today following reports of a disturbance on base.
“The base was locked down and emergency personnel are responding to the situation.
“Additional details will be provided as they become available.”
A MOD spokesperson said: “We are aware of incident at the entry point of RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk police have primacy; all questions should be referred to them.”
Suffolk Police said: “Police are responding to reports of a significant incident at RAF Mildenhall, further details shortly, follow us for any updates.”
