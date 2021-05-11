Queen’s Speech: Boris Johnson unveils plan to ‘bring the Union together’

Boris Johnson has put the Union front and centre of his legislative programme for the next year.

Just days after Holyrood returned a pro-independence majority, the prime minister used the Queen’s Speech to announce a series of measures to “strengthen the economic ties across the Union”.

Policies on improving rail and road connectivity across the UK, job creation, skills investment, extra funding for local authorities and infrastructure spending all featured in Mr Johnson’s 155-page “thrive and prosper” plan.

In a foreword to the speech, the prime minister said: “As the United Kingdom gets back on its feet, we will turbo-charge our economic recovery in every part of our country, increasing and spreading opportunity.

“We will publish a Levelling up White Paper setting out bold new interventions to improve livelihoods and opportunities throughout the UK.

“Alongside our continued support for businesses, we will invest in infrastructure, supporting growth and creating high-quality jobs.”

Mr Johnson said his plan to “build back stronger” would “bring the Union together”.

High-quality jobs

He added: “Our Plan for Growth will ensure that we build back better after the pandemic.

“It will take a transformational approach, tackling long-term problems to deliver growth that creates high-quality jobs across the UK and makes the most of the strengths of the Union.”

Key to Mr Johnson’s economic plan is his “levelling-up” agenda, which will see the government deploy targeted investment across the UK – whether through the towns fund or shared prosperity fund, local councils will have a chance to bid for cash to improve their area.

Number 10 have said the plan shows the UK Government’s commitment to “protecting and promoting the strengths of the United Kingdom” and “builds on hundreds of years of partnership between the regions of our country as the most successful political and economic union in history, the foundation upon which all our businesses and citizens are able to thrive and prosper.

The Queen’s Speech also set out a number of pieces of post-Brexit legislation on immigration, trade and fisheries.

Number 10 claimed the new laws would ensure “Scottish businesses flourish outside the EU” and explained the government would “continue to open up new global opportunities as we strike new trade deals across the world, creating new markets for Scotland’s exporters, including our world-leading food and drink sector”.