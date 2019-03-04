Prodigy star Keith Flint dies aged 49

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

Police confirmed that a man aged 49 was found dead in Essex.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

“We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Singer Beverley Knight wrote: “I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front.

“We have lost a Titan. #KeithFlint #Prodigy.”