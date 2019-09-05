Thursday, September 5th 2019 Show Links
Prime Minister’s brother Jo Johnson quits politics

by Callum Main
05/09/2019, 11:29 am Updated: 05/09/2019, 11:50 am
The Prime Minister’s brother Jo Johnson has announced he is quitting politics, saying: “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister.”

Former Tory MP David Gauke tweeted: “Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to Parliament, the Government and the Conservative Party.”

Mr Gauke was one of 21 MPs to have the whip removed by the Conservative Party after rebelling against the party in the Commons this week.

Labour MP Ian Murray tweeted: “Even Boris Johnson’s brother knows that he can’t be trusted to make decisions in the national interest. This is devastating from Jo Johnson.”

Following Mr Johnson’s resignation, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted: “I wonder how many Tory MPs are wishing @theresa_may was still Prime Minister this morning?”

