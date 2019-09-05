Prime Minister’s brother Jo Johnson quits politics

The Prime Minister’s brother Jo Johnson has announced he is quitting politics, saying: “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP and Minister.”

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

Former Tory MP David Gauke tweeted: “Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to Parliament, the Government and the Conservative Party.”

Mr Gauke was one of 21 MPs to have the whip removed by the Conservative Party after rebelling against the party in the Commons this week.

Whatever our disagreements, I very much respect Jo’s integrity and always appreciated his decency and courtesy in our discussions on higher education policy. The Conservative Party is losing too many One Nation Tories. https://t.co/O0xTjeg5wt — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) September 5, 2019

It has been a pleasure to work with @JoJohnsonUK, both in Parliament for nine years and most recently as a Minister at BEIS; his expertise and knowledge of the area were a huge asset to the department. I wish him all the best. — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) September 5, 2019

The first example of a politician stepping down to spend less time with their family? https://t.co/PxPZ7ufTBg — Theresa Griffin MEP (@TheresaMEP) September 5, 2019

Labour MP Ian Murray tweeted: “Even Boris Johnson’s brother knows that he can’t be trusted to make decisions in the national interest. This is devastating from Jo Johnson.”

Following Mr Johnson’s resignation, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted: “I wonder how many Tory MPs are wishing @theresa_may was still Prime Minister this morning?”

