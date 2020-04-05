Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor.

He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom tweeted: “Praying for a speedy recovery for our Prime Minister.”

Jeremy Hunt tweeted: “Thoughts with Boris Johnson this evening.

“Whatever political persuasion the whole country is united in wanting our PM to get fit and well as soon as possible #BackBoris.”

Dr Sarah Jarvis said of Boris Johnson’s hospital admission: “The main focus is going to be on his lungs.

“The majority of people are going to progress to have inflammation of the lungs and that inflammation can result in damage to lung tissue, but also importantly can prevent oxygen being transferred into the blood stream.”

She said the tests themselves are very rapid.

“You can clamp a monitor on to somebody’s finger and that will give you a test very quickly, in fact in general practice we have systems set up where people who have been discharged from hospital are having those tests delivered to them and they just pop the monitor on to their finger and literally within 30 seconds it will give a result.

“The X-ray will take a little longer and the scan will need to be assessed and looked at by a consultant – we are certainly talking a couple of hours I would say.”