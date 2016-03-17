Police leave cheeky note for drug dealer after finding marijuana hidey hole

A drug dealer is in for an unfortunate surprise after police found their secret stash, cleared it out and left behind a note.

Sgt Paul Taylor and his colleague Pc Simmond found baggies of a marijuana-based drug in the hidey hole on the Grand Union Canal tow-path in Camden, north London, on Wednesday.

The Camden Town police officer shared a photo of the cannabis on Twitter.

Drugs found by the team today in the dealers latest sneaky hidey-hole.found by PC'Sniffer'Simmond's snout @MPSCamden pic.twitter.com/7HzGHNppbn — Sgt Paul Taylor (@MPSCamdenTnCSgt) March 16, 2016

He also revealed the note they left behind.

2/2…this note left in the place of the early seizure from the canal towpath..#GetInTouch #SmileyFaces @MPSCamden pic.twitter.com/xARJnjQQ7c — Sgt Paul Taylor (@MPSCamdenTnCSgt) March 16, 2016

It was on Metropolitan Police Service paper and read, very simply: “Unlucky!”

He hashtagged the Twitter post #Getintouch. Unlikely.

