by SNAPPA,

Police leave cheeky note for drug dealer after finding marijuana hidey hole

A drug dealer is in for an unfortunate surprise after police found their secret stash, cleared it out and left behind a note.

Sgt Paul Taylor and his colleague Pc Simmond found baggies of a marijuana-based drug in the hidey hole on the Grand Union Canal tow-path in Camden, north London, on Wednesday.

The Camden Town police officer shared a photo of the cannabis on Twitter.

He also revealed the note they left behind.

It was on Metropolitan Police Service paper and read, very simply: “Unlucky!”

He hashtagged the Twitter post #Getintouch. Unlikely.

//

Recommended Reading

    Related Human tree arrested in Portland, Maine

    Related Viewers felt pretty exhausted after watching Joe Wicks: The Body Coach

    Related Amazing pictures show massive fires spreading near Benidorm

    Related Halloween is around the corner and people are telling #ScaryStoriesin5words

    Related 'CS gas spray' found at London City Airport

    Show Comments

    Cancel