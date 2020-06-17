Plane stupid? Boris Johnson orders £900,000 red, white and blue paint job for UK Government jet

Boris Johnson has ordered a UK Government jet be repainted in union flag colours at a cost of almost £1 million.

The grey RAF Voyager, which is used by the prime minister and members of the royal family, is expected to get a red, white and blue makeover at an airport in Cambridge as part of a pre-planned overhaul.

As foreign secretary Mr Johnson said he would like to have a “Brexit plane” to help him travel the world and promote the UK Government’s vision of “global Britain”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman confirmed this afternoon that the aircraft was in the middle of a £900,000 paint job.

At every stage we have worked to ensure value for money for the UK.” Prime Minister’s spokesman

The spokesman said: “It will have national branding and we expect the cost to be around £900,000.”

Asked if this was the right time for a vanity project, the spokesman said: “This is a design that will promote the UK around the world without compromising the plane’s vital military role.

“At every stage we have worked to ensure value for money for the UK.

“All of the work has been undertaken in the UK, directly benefiting British suppliers.”

The spokesman could not confirm when the plane would be completed.

The twin-engined Voyager jet is earmarked for use by the prime minister, foreign secretary and senior members of the royal family.

It was bought by the air force as a troop carrier and air tanker and underwent a £10 million makeover in 2016 so it could be used by then prime minister David Cameron.

SNP defence spokesman Stewart McDonald said the move was “utterly unacceptable”.

He said: “It is beyond shameful that Boris Johnson vigorously fought calls to prevent children receiving free school meals – before eventually caving – he continues to resist calls to strengthen financial support for struggling families, households and workers during this crisis, and cuts international aid support – yet is intent on wasting nearly £1m of taxpayers’ money to repaint his private plane red, white and blue.

“This is an utterly unacceptable use of public funds whilst members of the Armed Forces are spending their own money on uniforms and kit, and the equipment plan deficit is well into the billions for several years running.

“Boris Johnson is taking yet another page out of the Trumpian playbook with this cynical move – distracting from the reality of his government and chief adviser’s conduct over the past few months.”

Labour frontbencher Louise Haigh added: “When families across the country are worried about their jobs, health and the education of their children, they will rightly question the Government’s priorities when they are spending almost a million pounds redecorating a plane that, in all likelihood, has been grounded for months because of the coronavirus.”