Patisserie Valerie to close all stores and online services

Patisserie Valerie will close all its stores and online services from Monday, chief executive James Fleming said.

“Following Government guidelines, it’s with a heavy heart that as of tomorrow we will temporarily close all Patisserie Valerie stores and online services. The welfare of our guests and employees will always remain my highest priority,” he said.

A note from our CEO James Fleming. Please look after yourselves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SXlOrpseeu — Patisserie Valerie (@valeriecafe) March 22, 2020

“Regrettably this has had an effect on our amazing team at Patisserie Valerie who have over the years shown incredible loyalty and resilience. We are here to support and guide them through what is a really challenging and difficult time. The teams are fully aware that what has happened today isn’t the end of their time at Patisserie Valerie and we’ll stay in touch to offer as much support as we can.

“This is unprecedented and never have I had to make such difficult decisions. I do however genuinely believe that with the support and loyalty of our wonderful teams and guests, Patisserie Valerie will come back stronger and better than ever.”