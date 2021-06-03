Nicola Sturgeon to meet Boris Johnson at virtual coronavirus summit

Nicola Sturgeon will meet Boris Johnson at a virtual “coronavirus summit” today.

The meeting will be the first time the leaders have spoken since the May 6 elections, in which the SNP won a historic fourth Holyrood term.

The summit, which will focus on the economic recovery from Covid-19, was originally scheduled for last week – but was cancelled after Ms Sturgeon and Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford branded the offer a “PR exercise”.

In a joint letter to Mr Johnson, the pair said there was no clear agenda and that the outcome of the session had not been obvious.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said he was “delighted” agreement had now been reached.

He added: “Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and to roll out lifesaving vaccines.

“Our joint success has shown the world what we can achieve as a United Kingdom.

“We must take the same approach to the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and public services from the damaging impact of Covid-19.

“It will not be a quick or easy job, but we will all do better if we face the challenge together.”

The virtual meeting is scheduled to take place in the early afternoon and will be chaired by the prime minister.

It comes as the UK Government starts detailed work on the scale of the Covid recovery challenge and the steps needed to address it through the National Economic Recovery Taskforce.

UK Ministers will share findings of this work with their devolved counterparts and ministers in the devolved administrations will share their analysis.