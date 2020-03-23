Next to close all UK stores tonight

Next said all stores will close from 6pm tonight until further notice.

However the firm, which has three stores in Aberdeen, said the online operation remains running, with free deliveries and returns.

In a statement Next’s Facebook page said: “We’d like to take the opportunity to thank all of our staff who continue to be incredibly supportive of Next and we would also like to let customers know that we do appreciate their loyal support.

“Our online business remains open, with all home deliveries and returns now free. We are making every effort to deliver any uncollected parcels in store to the main billing address on your account.

“This will happen automatically and for free and there’s no need for you to contact Next to arrange this. Any unsuccessful deliveries to the main billing address will be automatically returned to Next and you will be refunded.

“Again, there’s no need to contact Next to arrange this. If you have bought something from our store that needs to be returned, we ask you to hold on to the item with the receipt until the store reopens. We will honour any late returns within 14 days from the point at which stores reopen.

“When the time is right we will look forward to welcoming you back into our stores.”

The company added: “When the time is right we will look forward to welcoming our customers back into our stores.”