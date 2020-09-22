Boris Johnson announces 10pm pubs curfew and pauses return to sports stadiums

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a swathe of new restrictions for England which he said could remain in place for “perhaps six months”.

Mr Johnson told the Commons that the UK reached a “perilous turning point” in its fight against coronavirus, with cases continuing to rise.

Before his statement, the prime minister chaired a meeting of Cobra with the leaders of the devolved nations – including Nicola Sturgeon, who will lay out Scotland’s restrictions to Holyrood at 2.20pm.

Mr Johnson has warned daily deaths from Covid-19 will continue to increase unless action is taken, with the last fortnight daily hospital admission in England doubling.

He said: “Tens of thousands of daily infections in October would, as night follows day, lead to hundreds of daily deaths in November and those numbers would continue to grow unless we act.”

Restrictions – which Mr Johnson hopes will help prevent another nationwide lockdown – include a 10pm curfew for all pubs, bars and restaurants in England from Thursday.

Table service must also be in place at all venues.

Face coverings must be worn by all those working in retail, travelling in taxis and staff and customers working in indoor hospitality except while seated at a table to eat or drink.

As of Monday, no more than 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, in a tightening of the “rule of six”. However, funerals can allow up to 30 people.

People who can work from home should do so.

Mr Johnson said: “First, we are once again asking office workers who can work from home to do so. In key public services and in all professions where home working is not possible, such as construction or retail, people should continue to attend their workplaces.”

The “rule of six” will extend to all adult indoor team sports.

Mr Johnson added: “Finally we have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events, so we will not be able to do this from October 1 and I recognise the implications for our sports clubs which are the life and soul of our communities.”

Stronger penalties will be enforced for people failing to wear a mask or breaking the rule of six, where people can face a £200 fine for the first offence.

These new penalties also include businesses that fail to follow the regulations imposed.

To those shielding, Mr Johnson added: “Following advice from our senior clinicians, our guidance continues to be that you do not need to shield, except in local lockdown areas, and we will keep this under constant review.”

The prime minister said that these new restrictions could remain in place for “perhaps six months”.

He added: “We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass-testing but unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions that I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months.

“For the time being, this virus is a fact of our lives and I must tell the House and the country that our fight against it will continue.”

The UK’s Covid alert level has risen from three to four – the second highest – indicating the “epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially”.

Mr Johnson closed his statement by addressing that these measures will “only work if people comply” and acknowledged there is “nothing more frustrating” to the majority which have been following the restrictions.

“If this fails to bring the R number to below 1, then we reserve the right to deploy greater firepower with significantly greater restrictions.

“I firmly want to avoid taking this step, as do the devolved administrations.

“But we will only be able to avoid it if our new measures work, and our behaviour changes.”

Opposition leaders broadly welcomed the restrictions, but renewed calls for the furlough scheme – due to end next month – to be extended.

Ian Blackford, leader of Westminster’s SNP group, told the chamber that research suggested extended the scheme by eight months would save 61,000 jobs in Scotland alone.

He urged Mr Johnson: “Don’t throw workers on the scrapheap through no fault of their own.”