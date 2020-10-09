New furlough scheme: Rishi Sunak announces new package as coronavirus restrictions bite

Rishi Sunak has renewed the furlough scheme for six months, confirming the Treasury will pay employees who are left unable to work due to fresh coronavirus restrictions.

Under the scheme, set to start on November 1, firms that are legally required to close due to local or national restrictions will receive grants to pay staff up to two thirds of their salary.

Businesses will only be eligible to claim the grant while they are subject to restrictions and employees must be off work for a minimum of seven consecutive days.

Devolved leaders, opposition MPs and unions have been calling for fresh financial support for weeks to prevent further layoffs when new restrictions are imposed.

Mr Sunak, announcing the plan, said: “Throughout the crisis the driving force of our economic policy has not changed.

“I have always said that we will do whatever is necessary to protect jobs and livelihoods as the situation evolves.

“The expansion of the job support scheme will provide a safety net for businesses across the UK who are required to temporarily close their doors, giving them the right support at the right time.”

Employers will not be required to contribute towards wages under the plan, but will be asked to cover national insurance and pension contributions.

Devolved administrations

In addition to the new scheme, the devolved administrations will benefit from a £1.3bn increase to their guaranteed funding for 2020-21.

This means at least £7.2 billion for the Scottish Government in extra cash.

These measures will sit alongside the original job support scheme – which is designed to support businesses that are facing low demand over the winter months – and the £1,000 job retention bonus which encourages employers to keep staff on payroll.

A Treasury source said the expanded Jobs Support Scheme would cost “hundreds of millions” of pounds a month.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds criticised ministers, saying the delay in announcing a new scheme had caused anxiety for many.

She said: “The fact the Chancellor is having to tear up his winter economic plan before the autumn is out demonstrates the chaos and incompetence at the heart of government. His delay in delivering support has caused unnecessary anxiety and job losses.

“Even at this late stage, he still has no plan to support sectors that are currently unable to operate at full capacity.

“None of this was inevitable if the Chancellor had just taken his fingers out of ears and listened to the warnings from Labour and others.

“Businesses and families don’t have the luxury of going at Rishi Sunak’s pace when millions of jobs and livelihoods are on the line.”