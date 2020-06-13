My Lockdown Diary: By Cults Primary School pupil Jessica Graham

Dear diary. Today I feel sad and lonely because I really miss all my family members – especially my cousins Logan and Tommie.

At the start of the lockdown I felt happy because as soon as I got my work finished I could play, however now I think the opposite because I miss my friends very much, and my teacher.

I baked lots of yummy food. My favourite was baking my chocolate cake for my brownie competition. I have been going on lots of bike rides. Things have been different. I don’t have lots of friends that I can play with at home, in school I’m sitting with all my friends and at home I am sitting doing work on my own with my mum. I hope that lockdown will end soon so that I can see all my friends and family.

We want to hear how the lockdown is affecting the youngest members of our society. If your son, daughter or grandchild would like to write a 200-300-word report about how they are passing the time during the coronavirus crisis please email it, along with a photograph, to ee.news@ajl.co.uk

