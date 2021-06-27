Matt Hancock eligible for £16,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after quitting in disgrace

Matt Hancock is in line for a £16,000 “golden goodbye”, despite resigning in disgrace for breaching Covid rules in an office affair with an aide.

Mr Hancock was forced to quit on Saturday after images depicting him in a romantic embrace with his adviser, Gina Coladangelo, were splashed across the national press.

But, under current parliamentary rules, he will be entitled to a £16,000 golden goodbye as ministers under 65 who leave their office – whether sacked or resigning – are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary under.

It is not yet known whether Mr Hancock intends to take the payment, but Labour have called on Boris Johnson to intervene.

Shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell told Sky News: “I think most of your viewers would be appalled to think that there’s going to be a severance payment to Matt Hancock in this circumstance.

“Let’s not forget, he as the health secretary was the guy who recommended that our NHS workers, after the year they’ve just had, in the pandemic, on the front line, who have worked flat out, who are now on their knees – he recommended that they have a pay cut.

“I think to find out that he’s now going to get thousands of pounds as some kind of severance redundancy payment – for frankly being caught on the job while he was on the job – I think would be pretty disgusting to most people.

“And we will certainly be calling that out and asking the PM not to give him that.”

The comments came as Sajid Javid took over the Department for Health, promising a return to normal “as quickly as possible”.

Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time. I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the Cabinet once again. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 26, 2021

Speaking to the media for the first time since becoming health secretary on Saturday, Mr Javid said: “I just want to start by saying I think Matt Hancock worked incredibly hard, he achieved a lot, and I’m sure he will have more to offer in public life.

“I was honoured to take up this position. I also know that it comes with a huge responsibility and I will do everything I can to make sure that I deliver for this great country.

“We are still in a pandemic and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority, to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible.”