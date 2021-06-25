Matt Hancock accused of affair with close aide Gina Coladangelo

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has declined to comment following reports he has been having an affair with his aide in the Department of Health.

The Sun has published pictures of the Health Secretary allegedly depicting him in an embrace with his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo, who he hired last year in the midst of the pandemic.

The footage appears to show Mr Hancock – who has been married to wife Martha for 15 years – kissing Ms Coladangelo, who is married to Oliver Bonas founder, Oliver Tress.

The 42-year-old Cabinet Minister and his wife, Martha, have three children together.

He has so far declined to comment on the alleged affair.

‘Entirely personal matter’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would not be commenting on an “entirely personal” matter after pictures were published allegedly depicting his married colleague in an embrace with Ms Coladangelo.

Grant Shapps told Sky News that the former lobbyist – who the Health Secretary met at university – would have gone through an “incredibly rigorous” process to get the job.

Asked about the rules around appointing friends to Government positions, Mr Shapps said: “First of all, I think the actual issue is entirely personal for Matt Hancock.

“In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in Government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed.

“There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the Civil Service knows.

“There are very strict rules in place.”