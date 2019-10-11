Man held after four stabbed at Manchester shopping centre

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault after several people were stabbed at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.

At least four people have been treated after a stabbing incident in the centre in central Manchester.

The investigation into the stabbings is being led by Counter Terrorism Police North West and officers are “keeping an open mind” about the motive, Greater Manchester Police said.

Just witnessed a man running through a shopping centre stabbing random people. I’m so fucking lucky… pic.twitter.com/emeUZse1ww — Grizzle (@GrizzleMarine) October 11, 2019

Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene and a suspect being Tasered.

An image sent to the Manchester Evening News appeared to show a patient being treated by a Starbucks cafe in the centre.

A Greater Manchester Police statement said: “We are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester City Centre.

“Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken to custody for questioning.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

Meanwhile, footage posted to social media showed police officers running through the shopping centre and several emergency services vehicles parked outside.

Several people posted on Twitter to say that they had been evacuated.

Police are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre in #Manchester City Centre. More details will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/bR7Tw62vaB — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 11, 2019

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated four people at the scene after being called at 11.17am to a stabbing incident.

“We are still on the scene. It is a stabbing incident.

“We’ve got quite a few resources there,” a spokesman for the service said.

They refused to give details on the severity of the injuries.

We are dealing with an incident in Manchester city centre. We have a number of resources at the scene and we are working with our emergency service partners to manage the incident. We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital. Further updates: @gmpolice — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) October 11, 2019

Freddie Houlder, 22, from Market Drayton, was in the Arndale Centre when he heard “a load of screams just outside” the shop he was in.

He said a woman then came into the shop and told others “a guy just ran past the shop and tried to stab me”.

Mr Houlder added: “Luckily she had quite a thick jacket – she thought originally it was a fake knife because of how easily it grazed off but police came in and said it was a real knife and she burst into tears.”

He said he was evacuated several minutes later at which point he saw “a bunch of curtains covering someone seriously injured or dead, I don’t know”.

“I definitely don’t think it was gang violence because this guy was going around trying to stab random people, I believe.”