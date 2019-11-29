Man detained by police after stabbing near London Bridge

A man has been detained by police and number of people have been injured following a stabbing near London Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @colp A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.”