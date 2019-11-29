Male suspect shot dead on London Bridge, say police

A male suspect has been shot dead on London Bridge, Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said.

Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said: “At approximately 2pm today, police were called to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge.

“Emergency services attended including officers from the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police.

“A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.”

