Major supermarkets issue urgent recall of popular Muller yogurts

Muller have warned the public not to eat a range of yogurts due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal.

Muller, Aldi and Lidl are voluntarily recalling 15 different kinds of yogurt with use by dates from before March 14 after a manufacturing mishap.

Batches of the product with use by dates from February 26 to March 14 could potentially contain small pieces of metal.

Products affected by the recall include Muller Fruit Corner, Mullerlight, Muller Bliss Mascarpone and Muller Rice yogurts. Consumers have been asked not to eat any of the products and to instead return them to the point of sale for a full refund.

The affected Muller products are sold in most major supermarkets, alongside Brooklea and Milbona products from Aldi and Lidl.

See the full list of recalled products below:

Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack: Cherry & Blackberry/Raspberry

Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack: Strawberry & Peach/Apricot

Müller Corner Favourites 6 Pack: Strawberry, Vanilla/Chocolate Balls & Digestive Biscuit

Müllerlight 6 Pack: Strawberry, Cherry & Raspberry/Cranberry

Müllerlight Cherry Single:

Müllerlight 6 Pack: Mango/Passionfruit, Peach/Pineapple & Mandarin

Müllerlight Greek: Strawberry

Müllerlight Greek: Strawberry Müller Rice 6 Pack: Apple & Raspberry

Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt: Peach & Apricot

Milbona Fat Free Greek Yoghurt, Strawberry

Milbona Fat Free Yoghurt Multipack, Mixed

Milbona Fat Free Fruit Yoghurt, Strawberry

Brooklea Light Strawberry Single Pot

Brooklea Light Fruit 6 Pack – Raspberry and Cranberry,

Strawberry

In the product recall notice, Muller said: “As a precautionary measure Muller is recalling some batches of Muller Fruit Corner and Mullerlight, Muller Bliss Mascarpone and Muller Rice, due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal in the product.

“The decision follows the identification of a fault with a roller supporting belts used to transport fruit in its factory. The roller was misaligned potentially causing small pieces of metal to drop into the fruit.

“Muller has stressed that it has not detected any metal in samples from the affected batches. But the company has taken the precautionary measure of recalling certain products made during the period when this manufacturing fault developed.”