Lord Of The Rings Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Actor Sir Ian Holm, best known for roles in Chariots Of Fire and The Lord Of The Rings, has died at the age of 88, his agent has said.

Alex Irwin, from Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88.

“He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson’s related”.

“He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike.

“His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

“Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely”.