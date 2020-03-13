London Marathon postponed until October due to coronavirus

The London Marathon has been put back from April 26 to October 4, organisers have announced.

London Marathon Events announced the postponement of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on Friday afternoon.

The event, which would have been the 40th such race, is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.

Hugh Brasher, event director, said: “The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of Covid-19 and public health is everyone’s priority.

“We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.”

He added: “We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date.

“We will email all runners and charities today and then update them via email by the end of next week at the latest. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels.”