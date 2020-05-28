Lockdown could prompt lasting change in the way funerals are conducted

With lockdown restrictions limiting the number of mourners able to pay their final respects to loved ones, Alastair Gossip explores whether the disruption could leave a permanent mark on how funerals are carried out

A north-east funeral director believes the coronavirus pandemic could make a lasting impression on how people mark the death of their loved ones.

Current social distancing rules only allowing immediate family to attend services and have halted many of the traditional practices we are accustomed to.