Supermarket Lidl has announced plans to recruit 2,500 workers on four-week contracts to help keep up with high demand in stores as customers continue clearing shelves over the coronavirus outbreak.

The grocer said recruits can start immediately and will be paid at least £9.30 an hour, adding “the new hires will be responsible for working together to keep the store clean, tidy and the shelves well stocked so that customers can get the products they need”.