Lidl recalls salt and pepper mills over fears they contain glass

Lidl have issued a recall of salt and pepper mills over fears they may contain glass.

The supermarket issued the notice asking customers to return Kania sea salt or black peppercorn ceramic grinders.

According to the alert from the Food Standards Agency there is a concern the products may contain small pieces of glass.

Customers are advised to return the items to a store for a full refund.

An information notice states: “Lidl GB is recalling Kania salt mills, 110g & pepper mills, 50g, as a small number may contain small pieces of glass.

“This only affects best before dates 2024 and batchcodes 9032AA 9032BA 9032CA 9032CB 9033AB & 9033AC (salt) & 02/2024 (pepper).

“If you have bought the above product we advise you not to eat it. Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a refund.

“Other Kania products are not affected by this recall.

“Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact customer services on 0370 444 1234.”