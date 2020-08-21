Lidl recalls breakfast bars which may contain traces of salmonella

Lidl is recalling one of their breakfast bar products because they may contain traces of a deadly bacteria.

The supermarket is recalling their Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries because they might contain salmonella.

It is the three packs that are affected, with the following best before dates:

August 2020

September 2020

October 2020

December 2020

January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

Point of sale notices have been displayed in all their retail stores, explaining the reasons behind the recall.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and instead return it to your point of sale for a full refund.