Lidl recalls breakfast bars which may contain traces of salmonella

Lidl is recalling one of their breakfast bar products because they may contain traces of a deadly bacteria.
The supermarket is recalling their Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries because they might contain salmonella.
It is the three packs that are affected, with the following best before dates:
- August 2020
- September 2020
- October 2020
- December 2020
- January 2021
- February 2021
- March 2021
- April 2021
Point of sale notices have been displayed in all their retail stores, explaining the reasons behind the recall.
Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
If you bought this product, do not eat it and instead return it to your point of sale for a full refund.
