Lidl issues cheese recall over plastic fears

Supermarket chain Lidl has recalled some packs of cheese over fears they could contain pieces of plastic.

The budget chain is urging customers not to eat some packs of its Simply Mature White cheddar and has said they should instead be returned to the store for a refund.

The presence of plastic would make the cheese unsafe for consumption, leading to the Food Standards Agency issuing a recall notice which applies to England, Scotland and Wales.

The packs affected are 900g and have a best-before date of December 26.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency reads: “Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”