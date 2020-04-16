KFC and Burger King reopen small number of stores for delivery orders

KFC has reopened 11 stores across the UK for delivery only.

So far, no branches in the north-east have reopened, but the fast-food giant says it is looking at opening additional restaurants over the next few weeks.

Of the reopened stores, two in Glasgow are now doing deliveries, with the remaining nine across England.

Each of those open restaurants will be supplying 100 meals every Tuesday to those working on the frontline. So far more than 3,000 meals have been donated to NHS staff and other key workers.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Over the last week, we’ve reopened 11 of our restaurants in the UK.

“They’re open for delivery only and are serving a limited menu, operated by fewer team members with new procedures in place to help ensure we’re following social distancing guidelines.

“There’s still a need for affordable, accessible food at this time – so we want to do our part.

“We’ve also donated thousands of meals from all our open restaurants to those on the frontline, including the NHS and key workers, in partnership with Deliveroo, and will continue to do so each week whilst the situation continues.”

Burger King has also reopened a small number of stores – two in Bristol and one each in Coventry and Swindon – on a similar delivery only basis.

Meanwhile, Pret A Manger has reopened 10 stores near hospitals to help provide for healthcare workers.

The sandwich chain will also be offering a 50% discount to NHS staff, with plans to create an extra 7,000 meals across the UK to help homeless charities.

A statement from Pret added: “Our priority is always to protect our teams and customers as best we can, and we’ve put in place a number of new social distancing measures to align with the government’s guidance.”