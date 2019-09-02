Johnson insists he does not want election as he urges MPs not to delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “encouraged by the progress we are making” and the chances of a Brexit deal “are rising”.

He added it would “hold us back” if Brussels believed MPs would back a “pointless delay” to Brexit.

Boris Johnson warned that MPs would “chop the legs out” from the UK position if they backed a Brexit extension and stressed there were “no circumstances” in which he would personally seek a delay.

The Prime Minister insisted “I don’t want an election” as he urged MPs not to back a Brexit delay.

Speaking on the steps of 10 Downing Street he said: “Five weeks ago I spoke to you on these steps and said this Government was not going to hang around and we would not wait until Brexit Day – October 31 – to deliver on the priorities of the British people.

“I’m proud to say that on Wednesday the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, will set out the most ambitious spending round in more than a decade.

“I said I wanted to make these streets safer and that is why we are recruiting another 20,000 police officers.

“I said I wanted to improve your hospitals and so we are doing 20 new hospital upgrades on top of another £34bn more going into the NHS.”

Mr Johnson added: “To push forward this agenda on these and many other fronts then we need to get a Queen’s speech in October, while leaving due time to debate Brexit and other matters.”

The Prime Minister said he believes talks with Brussels have moved forward in recent weeks because the Government “wants a deal, has a clear vision for the future relationship” and is clear that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 “come what may”.

Mr Johnson said if MPs voted against the Government they would “chop the legs” out from under the UK’s position in negotiating a deal with the EU.

He said: “I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the Government against Corbyn’s pointless delay.

“I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts.”

Mr Johnson said he does not want an election, but reaffirmed his hope to see the UK leave the EU with a deal.

He said: “We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.

“Armed and fortified with that conviction, I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October. A deal that Parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise.”

He said negotiators should be able to get on with their work without the “sword of Damocles” of an election hanging over them.

He said: “I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election. Let’s get on with the people’s agenda. Fighting crime, improving the NHS, boosting schools, cutting the cost of living, unlocking talent and opportunity across the entire United Kingdom.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is “plainly obvious” from the Prime Minister’s statement in Downing Street that he has no plan to get a Brexit deal.

“If MPs blink tomorrow, he will drive the UK off the no-deal cliff on 31 October,” she tweeted. “He must not get away with it.”

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson tweeted: “What was that @BorisJohnson statement all about? His press people had spun that he’d threaten to call an election.

“Has he changed his mind? More hot air, again.”

Mr Johnson’s speech took place against a backdrop of protesters gathered nearby at the gates to Downing Street chanting “Stop no deal”.

Their cries were audible as Mr Johnson’s speech was broadcast on TV.

Police flanked the pavements along Whitehall as protesters waved banners reading “Bring down Boris” and “Remain, reform, revolt”.

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said the Prime Minister had lied in his speech about “progress towards a deal”, “giving Parliament a say” and “not wanting an election”.

“More bluster from Boris Johnson outside Number 10,” the MP tweeted. “The truth is he’s about to lose this week’s vote in Parliament and is running scared.”